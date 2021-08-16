Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEPP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEPP stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $657.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

