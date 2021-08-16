Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,499 Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.