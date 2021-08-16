Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLP stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $215.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

