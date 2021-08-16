Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Bank worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bank alerts:

FRBA opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.