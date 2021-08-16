Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 89,338 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

