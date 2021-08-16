Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SB Financial Group worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.