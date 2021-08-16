Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Meridian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 39.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Meridian Co. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

