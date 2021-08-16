Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 456,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,395. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

