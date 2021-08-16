Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,861,000 after buying an additional 195,541 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.