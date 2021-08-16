Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $5,785,036.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00.

NTRS stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

