NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 4.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

