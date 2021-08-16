NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. 154,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

