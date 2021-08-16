NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. 154,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
About NightFood
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.