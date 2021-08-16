NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys $232,500.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.52 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

