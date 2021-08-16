NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Popular by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in Popular by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $76.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

