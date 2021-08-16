NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 72,856 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.01. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.