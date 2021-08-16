NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $436.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.93 and a 52 week high of $442.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.54.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.29.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

