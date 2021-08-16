NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $211.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

