New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

V traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

