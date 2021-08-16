Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) versus Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Neonode alerts:

This table compares Neonode and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -84.84% -53.29% -39.86% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

8.2% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neonode and Crown ElectroKinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neonode presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.18%. Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 207.81%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Neonode.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $5.98 million 10.50 -$5.61 million N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 505.19 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.14

Neonode has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Neonode on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. In addition, it provides embedded sensors to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and Tier 1 suppliers. Further, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors. Additionally, it provides engineering consulting services. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.