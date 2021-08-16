Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neo Performance Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

NOPMF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

