National Bank Financial Raises Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

