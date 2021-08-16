Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Short Interest Update

Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NTCXF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 96,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,216. Natcore Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology, Inc is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J.

