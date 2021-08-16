Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 16,351 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,542,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $213.90.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.