Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 28.0% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,635,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $263,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.81. 17,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

