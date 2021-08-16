Narwhal Capital Management Buys 113 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $7.79 on Monday, reaching $402.99. 18,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,390. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

