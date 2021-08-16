MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of MTR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get MTR alerts:

Shares of MTR stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. MTR has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.