Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

