Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,753,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.27. 48,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

