Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. One One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 101.2% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,910. The company has a market capitalization of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,051 shares of company stock worth $68,123,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

