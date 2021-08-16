Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

