Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 157.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of NGL Energy Partners worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.52 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

