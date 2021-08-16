Morgan Stanley Purchases 49,007 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $351,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15.

