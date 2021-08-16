Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $20,605,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $207.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

