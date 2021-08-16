Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IIF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,709. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

