Morgan Stanley Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG stock opened at $226.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.60. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $157.60 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.