Morgan Stanley Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 6,149.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDL stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

