Morgan Stanley Boosts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $36.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FIGS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.36.

NYSE FIGS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

