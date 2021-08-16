Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS MMSMY remained flat at $$6.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

