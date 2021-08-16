Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,066.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF opened at $22.94 on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.