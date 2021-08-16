Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,066.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF opened at $22.94 on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

