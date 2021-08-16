MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report $60.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $61.73 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $64.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $250.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $267.82 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.64. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

