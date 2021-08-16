Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.