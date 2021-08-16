Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 464,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.79% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 831,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at $474,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.71. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

