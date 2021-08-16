Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

