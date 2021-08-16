Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 5,815.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Health were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,260.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 257,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

