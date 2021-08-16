MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,854. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

