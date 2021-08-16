MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 122.2% in July

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

NYSE MCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. 87,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,715. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

