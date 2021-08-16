Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) & Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Head to Head Analysis

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meridian Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.02 $65.05 million $1.29 15.94 Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.24 $5.47 billion $0.26 11.38

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 29.73% 9.74% 1.16% Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Mizuho Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

