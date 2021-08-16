Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of MDP opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

