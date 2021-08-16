Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $70,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $129.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

