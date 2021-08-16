Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Acquires $11,500.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 5,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 6,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,179. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 73.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

